Snow in Shimla and Dalhousie; 260 roads blocked in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 26

As many as 260 roads were closed in Himachal following a fresh spell of snow on Saturday.

After the snow in Shimla on Saturday. Tribune photo: Amit Kanwar

Mild snow was witnessed in Dalhousie, Kufri, Shimla and Kalpa, which received 1.5 cm, 1 cm, 0.8 cm and 0.6 cm of snow.

The local Met office has predicted a wet spell in the state for the next three days.

However, snow has brought cheer to the hotel industry which is expecting an increase in the tourist footfall on the weekend.