Snow in Shimla and Dalhousie; 260 roads blocked in Himachal

Shimla, February 26
As many as 260 roads were closed in Himachal following a fresh spell of snow on Saturday.
Mild snow was witnessed in Dalhousie, Kufri, Shimla and Kalpa, which received 1.5 cm, 1 cm, 0.8 cm and 0.6 cm of snow.
The local Met office has predicted a wet spell in the state for the next three days.
However, snow has brought cheer to the hotel industry which is expecting an increase in the tourist footfall on the weekend.
