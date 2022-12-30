Snow leopard spotted in Spiti valley

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 29

A snow leopard was spotted in Chicham village of the Spiti valley on Tuesday, which delighted nature lovers.

For the past few years, snow leopards have been a major attraction for tourists in the Spiti valley, especially for nature lovers, who visit the valley to have a glimpse of the endangered animal.

During winter, expeditions are organised by locals for tourists to enjoy nature. Sometimes, tourists even spend days to have a glimpse of a snow leopard in the region.

Kaza Divisional Forest Officer Pawan Chauhan said: “It is a good sign for the Forest Department. This indicates that the number of snow leopards is increasing gradually in the region. The department authorities have been keeping a close vigil to check illicit poaching of snow leopards and other wild animals.”

“The Spiti valley has become a safe habitat for snow leopards. An NGO, Nature Conservation Foundation, is also making efforts for conserving wildlife. The NGO has engaged local communities in order to contribute towards conservation of nature and protection of wildlife from poachers,” he said.

Earlier, in January, three snow leopards were spotted together in the Spiti valley.