Snow marathon at Sissu on March 12

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 1

A full snow marathon’ will be organised at a height of 10,000 feet near the Atal Tunnel at Sissu in Lahaul on March 12.

Gaurav Schimar, an expert in Himalayan outdoor activities, while addressing mediapersons at The Ridge here on Wednesday, said, “The marathon is more than just running in the snow, it is about confronting the elements in a high-altitude setting. Although there are about 10 snow or ice marathons held around the world, some of which take place on the Arctic Circle, North Pole and in locations such as Siberia, snow marathon in India is first of its kind event designed for long-distance runners.”

Tenzin Dolma, an ultra-runner and ambassador for the event, said, “Runners will experience a whole new world and there could not be a better location for a snow marathon in India than Lahaul.”

Fortis, Mohali, medical partner of the event, will provide two advanced life support ambulances and a team of doctors and paramedics.