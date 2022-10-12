Snowfall at higher reaches, hail in Kufri

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 11

High-altitude areas of Lahaul and Spiti and Dhauladhar ranges received fresh spell of snow while Kufri witnessed hail leading to appreciable fall in the minimum temperature.

Hansa in Lahaul Spiti received 5 cm of snow. Widespread moderate to heavy rain lashed several parts of the state. Dharamsala and Guler received 81 mm and were wettest in the state.

The minimum temperature dropped by 2 to 5 degrees. Keylong was coldest at night, recording a low of 3 degree C as compared to 7.9 degree C yesterday.

However, no significant change was registered in the maximum temperature and Una was hottest during the day with a high of 29.8 degree C. The local MeT office has predicted a wet spell in the region till October 13.

