 Snowfall eludes Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur & Kinnaur districts again : The Tribune India

Vehicles buried under snow in Lahaul-Spiti. photo: jai Kumar



Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, January 25

Despite the forecast for a widespread snowfall in most places in mid and high hills on January 24 and 25, the districts of Shimla, Sirmaur, Kinnaur and Solan received little snowfall till late evening.

A view of The Ridge after rainfall in Shimla.Photo: Lalit Kumar
The snow-covered Bharmour valley after heavy snowfall on Wednesday. Photo: Kamaljeet

“In what’s a new development, we have noticed the formation of a high pressure area that’s reducing the intensity and restricting the movement of Western Disturbance towards the southern districts of the state. That’s the reason why the precipitation has been less in these districts,” said Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

239 roads blocked

  • As many as 239 roads and 729 distributions transformers have been affected in the latest spell of snowfall and rainfall in the state
  • Most roads (139) are shut in Lahaul-Spiti, followed by 53 in Chamba and 31 in Kullu
  • As for transformers, 533 have been affected in Chamba and 117 in Lahaul-Spiti. 29 water scheme, too, have been hit, with 27 in Chamba

But Lahaul & Spiti dons white mantle; life disrupted

  • Heavy snowfall disrupted life in Lahaul & Spiti district on Wednesday. The traffic movement within the district came to a halt
  • As per Lahaul valley residents, around 30 cm snow was reported at district HQ Keylong, while Udaipur and Darcha regions received more than 30 cm snow
  • Due to inclement weather conditions, the BRO couldn’t restore Manali-Leh NH, cutting off the Lahaul valley from the rest of the state
  • Avalanches took place at two places between Tandi and Udaipur, blocking the flow of the Chenab for a couple of hours

It’s the third time in this month that Western Disturbance has resulted in less than expected precipitation in these districts. “The snowfall has been more in Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba and Kullu this winter,” said Paul.

In the latest precipitation spell that started Tuesday morning, the most widespread snowfall has been recorded in Chamba, Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti. While a few places in Chamba and Lahaul Spiti received between 45 and 50 cm snowfall, the maximum snowfall at a few places in Shimla and Kinnaur districts has been just about 8 cm.

Even as snowfall hasn’t been widespread, most places have received rainfall across the state over the last two days. “Rainfall has been good, many places in Kangra and Chamba have received heavy rainfall. Due to this good spell, the winter rain deficit has come down to 15 per cent,” said Paul. “Also, another Western Disturbance will hit the state towards the end of this month. That spell, too, will us bridge the rain deficit even more,” said Paul.

According to the weather department, the precipitation will reduce from tomorrow until the next Western Disturbance arrives towards the end of the month. “There will be light snowfall and rainfall in higher reaches, but overall the weather will be dry,” said Paul.

Lack of good snowfall this season has left the apple growers quite worried. “The orchards located in mid and low elevations have been hit hard. Due to dry conditions, the plants have become prone to several diseases. And with temperatures rising, there’s a possibility of early flowering,” said Lokinder Bisht, an orchardist from Rohru.

