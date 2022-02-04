Snowfall in Himachal's Chail, hoteliers elated

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 3

Chail received another spell of snowfall today. It is the only town in the Solan district to have received snowfall as Barog, Solan, Dagshai and Kasauli are yet to experience snow this season. It hailed in some places during the day though it did not snow. Rain lashed various parts of the district throughout the day, throwing life out of gear.

Around 4.5 inches of snow was recorded in Chail and its surrounding areas. The residents were confined to their homes as the town wore a white mantle. However, there was no road blockade or power supply disruption in the town.

Meanwhile, hoteliers were elated. But they said tourist rush was not visible yet due to Covid restrictions as well as elections in neighbouring states. —

#himachal tourism