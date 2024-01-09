Snowfall in Kufri suburb of Shimla; MeT predicts dry weather in Himachal up to January 15

PTI

Shimla, January 9

Piercing cold wave conditions were experienced in most parts of Himachal Pradesh as strong velocity icy winds swept the region under overcast sky and the key tourist destination of Kufri near Shimla received traces of snow.

This is the first snowfall of the year. The local meteorological station had predicted rain or snow at isolated places in mid and higher hills for Tuesday but the weather remained mainly dry across the state.

The minimum temperatures dropped by a few notches and Kusumseri, Sumdo, Kalpa and Narkanda recorded a low of minus 8.6 degrees Celsius, minus 5.1 degrees Celsius, minus 3.2 degrees Celsius and minus 2 degrees Celsius. Kufri recorded a low of minus 0.4 degree Celsius and maximum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius.

The high-altitude tribal areas and mountain passes groaned under arctic conditions as the mercury stayed 12 to 18 degrees Celsius below the freezing point.

Night temperatures hovered around the freezing point at numerous places and Reckong Peo shivered at minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Seobag 0.8 degree Celsius, Bhuntar 0.8 degree Celsius, Sundernagar 0.9 degree Celsius, Solan and Mandi 1.1 degrees Celsius each and Shimla 2.2 degrees Celsius.

The MeT office has predicted dry weather in the state over the next six days up to January 15 and cautioned of occurrence of dense fog at isolated pockets in the districts of Mandi, Bilaspur, Una, Kangra, Sirmaur (Paonta Sahib and Dhaula Kuan) and Solan (Baddi and Nalagarh) in the morning hours.

The maximum temperatures also dropped marginally but stayed close to normal. The farmers are a worried lot as continued dry spell may damage rabi crops, already sown in rainfed areas.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kufri #Shimla