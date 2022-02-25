Snowfall in Manali, Kufri

Tribune News Service

Shimla/Mandi, February 24

The tourist resort of Kufri on the suburbs of Shimla received another spell of mild snowfall today.

Hoteliers are happy as snow in Kufri will increase the tourist inflow in the weekend.

Gondla received 10 cm of snow followed by Kufri 9 cm, Kothi 7 cm, Kalpa 4 cm, Keylong and Manali 2 cm each and Sangla 1 cm.

Manali was the wettest in the region with 37 mm of rain followed by Chamba 25 mm, Dalhousie 19 mm, Kothi and Salooni 17 mm each, Tinder 13 mm, Bharmour and Palampur 12 mm each, Dehra Gopipur 11 mm, Banjar and Seobagh 10 mm each, Chhatrari 7 mm, Solan 6 mm, Shimla and Baijnath 5mm each.

The MeT office has predicted light to moderate rainfall in low hills and rain and snow in mid and high hills for three days. As many as 227 roads were still closed and 134 transformers and 12 water supply schemes were disrupted.

Keylong was the coldest at night with minus 4 degree while Una with 25 degree C was the hottest during the day.

Bad weather hampered the snow-clearing operation on the Manali-Leh highway today. Since morning, it had been snowing in the Solang valley and Lahaul.

The Border Roads Organisation could not restore traffic on the road between Manali and Keylong via Atal Tunnel.

The road beyond the tunnel remained blocked on the second consecutive day.

After the fresh snow, traffic was hit in Lahaul and Spiti. The road leading to the Pangi region from Udaipur remained blocked. The Spiti valley was cut off from Kinnaur district.

According to sources with the Border Roads Organisation, as weather becomes favourable, it will speed up the snow-clearance operation on the Manali-Leh highway.

