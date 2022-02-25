Snowfall in Manali, Kufri

Roads blocked in Lahaul-Spiti; Keylong coldest with -4°C

Snowfall in Manali, Kufri

Kufri dons white mantle following snowfall on Thursday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Shimla/Mandi, February 24

The tourist resort of Kufri on the suburbs of Shimla received another spell of mild snowfall today.

Hoteliers are happy as snow in Kufri will increase the tourist inflow in the weekend.

Gondla received 10 cm of snow followed by Kufri 9 cm, Kothi 7 cm, Kalpa 4 cm, Keylong and Manali 2 cm each and Sangla 1 cm.

Manali was the wettest in the region with 37 mm of rain followed by Chamba 25 mm, Dalhousie 19 mm, Kothi and Salooni 17 mm each, Tinder 13 mm, Bharmour and Palampur 12 mm each, Dehra Gopipur 11 mm, Banjar and Seobagh 10 mm each, Chhatrari 7 mm, Solan 6 mm, Shimla and Baijnath 5mm each.

The MeT office has predicted light to moderate rainfall in low hills and rain and snow in mid and high hills for three days. As many as 227 roads were still closed and 134 transformers and 12 water supply schemes were disrupted.

Keylong was the coldest at night with minus 4 degree while Una with 25 degree C was the hottest during the day.

Bad weather hampered the snow-clearing operation on the Manali-Leh highway today. Since morning, it had been snowing in the Solang valley and Lahaul.

The Border Roads Organisation could not restore traffic on the road between Manali and Keylong via Atal Tunnel.

The road beyond the tunnel remained blocked on the second consecutive day.

After the fresh snow, traffic was hit in Lahaul and Spiti. The road leading to the Pangi region from Udaipur remained blocked. The Spiti valley was cut off from Kinnaur district.

According to sources with the Border Roads Organisation, as weather becomes favourable, it will speed up the snow-clearance operation on the Manali-Leh highway.

#kufri #Manali #Tourism

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Videos: What happened at Snake Island that led to death of 13 Ukraine soldiers, who told Russian warship to 'go f**k yourself'

2
World

US will be involved if Putin moves into NATO countries: Biden

3
Punjab

Nervous Congress tries to keep flock together in Punjab

4
Chandigarh

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today

5
Punjab

Road rage case: Trouble for Navjot Sidhu as SC asks him to respond to plea to enlarge scope of review petition

6
Punjab

Drugs case: Bikram Majithia surrenders, sent to Patiala jail

7
World

What happens when we are dying? 30 seconds of life flashbacks before our eyes: Study

8
Punjab

Mohali court denies bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case

9
Punjab

Shipments on hold due to Ukraine crisis, exporters in Punjab fear losses

10
Nation

Russia invades Ukraine: Indian medical students shifted to tube stations for safety

Don't Miss

View All
We may have 30 seconds of flashback on our life before our eyes as we die: Study
World

What happens when we are dying? 30 seconds of life flashbacks before our eyes: Study

Video: 500 Indian students hiding in basement in Ukraine amid war
Diaspora

Videos: What happened at Snake Island that led to death of 13 Ukraine soldiers, who told Russian warship to 'go f**k yourself'

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: Expert
Ludhiana

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: PAU Expert

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today
Chandigarh

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today

Acting on typo, West Bengal Governor summons Assembly at 2 am
Nation

Acting on typo, West Bengal Governor summons Assembly at 2 am

Is that a picture of the baby room in Priyanka Chopra's Los Angeles photo dump? Watch to know
Entertainment

Is that a picture of the baby room in Priyanka Chopra's Los Angeles "photo dump"? Watch to know

NATO puts jets on high alert, activates its defence plans
World

NATO puts jets on high alert, activates its defence plans

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter opens up on sexism; says 'mom asks me to play host to guests, not my brother'
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter opens up on sexism; says 'mom asks me to play host to guests, not my brother'

Top Stories

Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital

Ukraine conflict: Kyiv braces for assault as Russian forces close in on Capital

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted that there had been he...

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Kyiv residents told to make Molotov cocktails

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Kyiv residents told to make Molotov cocktails

Missiles pounded Kyiv overnight and air raid sirens wailed

Air India planning to operate 2 flights to Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine

Ukraine crisis: Centre arranges two evacuation flights to bring back stranded Indians

The government has asked its nationals to reach Ukraine-Roma...

MEA sets up camp offices in Lviv, Chernivtsi towns to facilitate transit of Indians from Ukraine

MEA sets up camp offices in Lviv, Chernivtsi towns to facilitate transit of Indians from Ukraine

Russian-speaking officials being sent to camp offices to coo...

Mohali court denies bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case

Mohali court denies bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case

The apex court had recently directed Punjab Police not to ar...

Cities

View All

Ukraine crisis: Parents appeal to Indian government for safe evacuation of their children

Ukraine crisis: Parents appeal to Indian government for safe evacuation of their children

53 Congress councillors seek removal of Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu

Only 24 transgenders voted in Amritsar, Tarn Taran districts

Contesting an election not as costly as layman thinks

Celebrated Punjabi folk singer Amarjit Gurdaspuri dies at 92

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

130 regular power staffers behind ‘sabotage’ in Chandigarh: Probe

Chandigarh blackout: 130 regular power staffers behind 'sabotage', says UT probe

High Court raps Chandigarh Administration, says it bent before power employees' union

After green & blue waste bins, now black and red in Chandigarh

Focus on pending projects, Chandigarh Health Department told

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today

Night curfew to be lifted in Delhi, schools to do away with hybrid mode, open from April 1

Night curfew to be lifted in Delhi; schools to do away with hybrid mode, open from April 1

Union Law Secretary among four judicial officers appointed judges of Delhi High Court

CBI arrests DDA assistant director in bribery case

Doctors can form start-ups, new ICMR policy unveiled

Supreme Court: Government hasn't honoured order on tribunal vacancies

Private schools seek maintenance, transport fee

Private schools seek maintenance, transport fee as schools reopen in Punjab

AAP workers guarding EVMs 24x7 in Jalandhar

13 fresh cases surface in Jalandhar district

Garhshankar: Dhamai village youth Taranvir stuck in Ukraine, family worried

Karuna Raju takes stock of security at strong rooms

Ludhiana: Minor rape victim’s kin hold protest, allege police inaction

Ludhiana: Minor rape victim's kin hold protest, allege police inaction

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: PAU Expert

Ludhiana: 26% eligible population still hesitant to take second Covid jab

Covid: 9 test +ve in Ludhiana district

Seek assistance of DFO for effective implementation of NGT orders: Court

NGT: Implement Patiala district environment plan

NGT: Implement Patiala district environment plan

Science Week celebrations at Punjabi varsity

Patiala: Sena Medal to martyr Lance Naik Salim Khan on March 4

Students remember Group Capt Cheema

Patiala: Rajindra Hospital parking contractor 'fleeces' motorists