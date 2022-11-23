Snowfall keeps 72 roads blocked for second week

PTI

Shimla: Fresh snowfall has kept 72 roads in the state blocked for second week in a row, while only about a quarter of over 100 roads had been opened, officials said on Tuesday. Sixtyone roads in Lahaul and Spiti, five in Kullu, three in Kangra, two in Chamba and one in Sirmaur districts were still closed for traffic, they said.

