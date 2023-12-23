Snowfall likely in higher reaches in next 48 hours

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 22

Light to moderate snowfall is expected over the next 48 hours in the higher reaches of districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Lahaul Spiti and Kinnaur. Under the influence of Western Disturbance, light to moderate rainfall is likely in isolated parts of the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Lahaul Spiti, Kinnaur, Shimla and Sirmaur.

As per the weather department, the precipitation will decrease in the state after this spell. Over the next couple of days, the average maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 2 to 3 degree Celsius, while the average minimum temperatures are likely to go down by 1 to 2 degree Celsius.

Currently, the average minimum temperatures in the state are normal, while the average maximum temperatures are above normal. The lowest temperature has been recorded in Kukumseri at -8.6 degree Celsius, while the highest has been registered at Dhaulakuan at 23.8 degree Celsius.

As per the weather department, there could be traffic congestion and disruption of other essential services in the district of Chamba, Kullu, Lahaul & Spiti and Kinnaur due to snowfall. At some places, there could be poor visibility conditions and water supply may be hindered due to freezing of water in the supply pipes.

The weather department has advised the people to follow traffic advisories.