Sobha Singh Art Festival to begin from Nov 27 in Palampur

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 15

To commemorate the 123rd birth anniversary of eminent artist Sobha Singh, a three-day Sobha Singh Art Festival will be organised by Sobha Singh Memorial Art Society at art village Andretta (Palampur) from November 27 to 29.

Hirdya Pal Singh, convener of the Art Society, said that the local handicraft exhibition will be inaugurated on November 27. Handmade products like bamboo and pine needle craft, grass, wood and stone craft, crochet and embroidery and products made by self-help groups will be displayed and sold by rural women. A greeting card making competition for the rural school students will also be held.

Regular slide shows and documentaries on Sobha Singh and daily interactive talks on miniature paintings, local folk arts and demonstrations on extinct folk art Likhnu will be held during the festival. The visitors will be able to taste Mithroo, Sancholu and other homemade delicacies of the Kangra valley during this festival. A poetic symposium has also been planned, he said.

On the concluding day, a month-long exhibition on miniature paintings by well known artist Gurpreet Singh Mankoo from Jagraon (Ludhiana) will be inaugurated at Artist Residency. A set of 18 view cards on well-known and lesser-known artworks of the artists like landscapes, watercolor works, Persian poet Ommar Khyaam, Greek mythology and hill brides will be released to mark the occasion.

Besides the awards to winners of competitions, ‘Sobha Singh Kala Puraskar’ will be awarded to well-known art historian and art connoisseur Kishori Lal Vaidya. This prestigious award carrying a citation, a shawl and Rs 21,000 is conferred by the Sobha Singh Memorial Art Society to artists, art critics and others who propagate ‘Grow More Good ‘ philosophy of saint artist Sobha Singh.

The festival is being organized after a gap of two years due to the pandemic. Other organizations will also celebrate the birth anniversary of the artist at Chandigarh, Jagraon and Bathinda, Hirday Pal Singh said.

#Dharamsala #Palampur