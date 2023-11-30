Sobha Singh remembered, his biography discussed

Our Correspondent

Palampur, November 29

On the occasion of the 123rd birth anniversary of eminent artist Sobha Singh, a discussion on his biography was held at Andretta, 12 km from here, today. Educationist Dr RG Sud said though delayed but recent publication of an authentic biography titled “Sobha Singh Artist: Life and Legacy” is a welcome step. It will be very informative for researchers and art students.

Dr Sud detailed information published in the book highlighting the life, struggle and glory to the artist due to his magical brush strokes. The army background of the artist infused discipline and determination in him to face adversities of life and emerge ‘Painter of the People’ as he is remembered respectfully.

He said the artist has portrayed Gurus, saints, prophets, freedom fighters, national heroes, tribes and brides, portraits of army martyrs and other personalities, love legends, landscapes, etc, with equal devotion and minute details. He also discussed wide respect commanded by the artist during his lifetime and his worldwide popularity and mass following even after his death 37 years ago.

Dr Sud also complimented the family of the late artist for preserving the national treasure of invaluable paintings and rich legacy of artefacts for the coming generation without any support from any quarter.

Krishan Gopal Butail, president of Sobha Singh Memorial Art Society, recollected his association with the legendary artist. He said that Sobha Singh was a saint of ‘Dhauladhar’ whose memory resonates in the music of rivers and meadows of Himalayas. He said that culture and landscapes of Himachal Pradesh can be seen in several works of the artist. He has also painted portraits of his local admirers and friends. He appreciated the author for well researched book based on facts and figures.

Author Dr Hirday Paul Singh said that a leading film director from Bollywood has approached him to make a biopic on the artist after reading the book. Book awaits formal release in India but has been released at Surry in Canada. He said that another book on the letters from artist and written by him has been planned.

Some participant students also interacted with speakers and the author. Dr Madhumeet Singh spoke on the subjects of his photo exhibition which came to an end today.

