Sobha Singh's works matchless: Dhaliwal

Our Correspondent

Palampur, September 18

“There is no parallel to classic art works of renowned artist Sardar Sobha Singh Ji”, said Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Cabinet Minister, Punjab. The minister visited Sobha Singh Art Gallery, Andretta, 11 km from here, today.

He evinced keen interest in the paintings on various themes and also visited Sobha Singh Museum, studio and artist residency in the ‘Grow More Good’ Art complex. The minister said that it was his long-cherished dream to pay obeisance and it has been fulfilled after visiting Sobha Singh Art Gallery and Museum today.

He further wrote in visitors’ book, “Sardar Sobha Singh was a gem and pride of the nation. I feel proud that Sardar Sobha Singh has no parallel to his art works.” The minister also enquired about the welfare of late artist’s family and appreciated them for taking care of the national heritage on their own.

Daughter of Sobha Singh Artist, Bibi Gurcharan Kaur presented a painting of Guru Nanak to the minister.

