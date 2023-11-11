Social media post on bomb creates scare in Kasauli

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 10

A fake social media post of a bomb in a residential school in Kasauli sub-division had the police on tenterhooks since last evening till wee hours this morning.

A police posse was posted within and outside the school to avert any untoward incident with senior officials monitoring the situation till wee hours.

It, however, turned out to be a fake scare.

DSP Parwanoo, Pranav Chauhan, said, “We are tracing the social media post and action would be taken against the perpetrator as it had created a false scare in a school. A posse of policemen were posted till morning in and around the school to avert any untoward incident.”

SP Solan Gaurav Singh, directed the residents not to share any social media post fanning rumours and inform the administration if they receive any such suspicious social media post. He said that all such suspicious posts were being verified and immediate action was taken. He added that strict checking of public places and at key institutes was being done in view of the festive season to strengthen the security. An eye was being kept on the law and order scenario in the district.

