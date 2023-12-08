‘Soft power’ a new concept, says expert

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 7

The 26th Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Memorial Lecture was organised by the Indian Institute of Advanced Studies, Shimla, at India International Centre, New Delhi, today.

The lecture was delivered by Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who is the president of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

He dwelt upon ‘India’s soft power skills: Challenges and responsibilities’. Earlier, Professor Nageshwar Rao, Director of the institute and Vice- Chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), New Delhi, presented the welcome address. In his lecture, Dr Sahasrabuddhe said that soft power was a relatively new concept, and it shapes and reflects popular thinking.

#Shimla