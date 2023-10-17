Soil from six lakh villages to be collected for ‘Amrit Smarak’

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, October 16

Soil from six lakh villages is being collected for the ‘Amrit Smarak’ that would be constructed near Kartavaya Path in New Delhi, said Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur while addressing a gathering at Bhoranj today.

He said that thousands of freedom fighters had sacrificed their lives to secure independence for the country and this monument would be dedicated to them.

Anurag said soil from 30 crore homes would be collected to inculcate the feeling of oneness in the country. He said the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ is the last programme of the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ and urged everyone to participate in it.

The Union Minister also interacted with students of DAV school and Navodya Vidyalaya and participated in a programme organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra. He also attended a block-level function organised at Bhota and received the Amrit Kalash from people.

