Solan: 2 killed in road accident Renukaji-Sangrah road

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 5

Two people were killed and two others were injured when a truck carrying limestoneplunged into a gorge near Kalath on the Renukaji-Sangrah road on Monday evening in Sangrah-sub division of Sirmaur district.

DSP Sangrah Mukesh Kumar said the mishap happened when the driver was giving a pass to another vehicle. The driver was among two killed.

The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep (32), a resident of Ganog village and Jagdish (45), a resident of Ghato village.

Those injured include Ravinder of Bhutmadi village and Rajinder of Rajana village.

#Sirmaur #Solan