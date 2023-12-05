 Solan: 2 killed in road accident Renukaji-Sangrah road : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Solan: 2 killed in road accident Renukaji-Sangrah road

Solan: 2 killed in road accident Renukaji-Sangrah road

Solan: 2 killed in road accident Renukaji-Sangrah road

Photo for representation only.



Tribune News Service

Solan, December 5

Two people were killed and two others were injured when a truck carrying limestoneplunged into a gorge near Kalath on the Renukaji-Sangrah road on Monday evening in Sangrah-sub division of Sirmaur district.

DSP Sangrah Mukesh Kumar said the mishap happened when the driver was giving a pass to another vehicle. The driver was among two killed.

The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep (32), a resident of Ganog village and Jagdish (45), a resident of Ghato village.

Those injured include Ravinder of Bhutmadi village and Rajinder of Rajana village.

#Sirmaur #Solan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Four Indian-origin men wanted in Canada for aggravated assault

2
Punjab

AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension from Rajya Sabha revoked

3
Punjab

Lakhbir Singh Rode, Khalistani terrorist and Bhindranwale's nephew, dies in Pakistan

4
Diaspora

UK tables tougher visa rules for foreign workers, clampdown on bringing families

5
India

Mizoram polls: Zoram People's Movement dethrones Mizo National Front, bags 27 of 40 seats

6
India

Two militants groups clash in Manipur, 13 killed

7
Entertainment

Dharmendra is proud of his 'talented' son Bobby Deol, lauds his performance in 'Animal'

8
Business

Stock markets surge over 2 per cent to hit lifetime highs after state poll results; investors richer by Rs 5.81 lakh crore

9
Punjab

Cancellation report prepared in case against singer Honey Singh, High Court told

10
Business

Centre plans to introduce cashless treatment of accident victims across India

Don't Miss

View All
Sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction
Haryana

Nuh police's sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal’s choices
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Top News

With Mamata, Nitish, Akhilesh, Stalin skipping it, Mallikarjun Kharge postpones INDIA meet

With Mamata, Nitish, Akhilesh, Stalin skipping it, Mallikarjun Kharge postpones INDIA meet

He had called the December 6 meeting of the bloc after the p...

Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Rode's close associate Paramjit Dhadi held in Amritsar

Paramjit Dhadi, close associate of Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Rode, held in Amritsar

Paramjit Singh alias Dhadi was allegedly involved in terror ...

Khalistani terrorist and Bhindranwale’s nephew Lakhbir Singh Rode dies in Pakistan

Lakhbir Singh Rode, Khalistani terrorist and Bhindranwale's nephew, dies in Pakistan

Rode was accused in the 1985 bombing of the Air India jet Ka...

Balwant Rajoana goes on hunger strike in Patiala jail as SGPC turns down his request to withdraw mercy plea

Balwant Rajoana goes on hunger strike in Patiala jail as SGPC turns down his request to withdraw mercy plea

Last week, Rajoana had threatened to proceed on hunger strik...

Lawrence Bishnoi gang members accused of sending extortion, drugs money to Canada for pro-Khalistan supporters raided

Lawrence Bishnoi gang members accused of sending extortion, drugs money to Canada for pro-Khalistan supporters raided

ED raids in Haryana, Rajasthan in money-laundering case agai...


Cities

View All

Bhai Vir Singh museum fails to catch tourists’ attention

Bhai Vir Singh museum in Amritsar fails to catch tourists' attention

Firing at BJP leader’s car in Vallah, case registered

Remembering Sam Bahadur’s imprints on Amritsar

Envoys from five countries to take part in PITEX

Woman SI loses purse to snatchers

Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

NCRB report 2022: Chandigarh rape incidence second highest in country

NCRB report 2022: Chandigarh rape incidence second highest in country

NCRB report 2022: 53 per cent cases of crime against women in Chandigarh left pending

NCRB report 2022: Surge in cases involving minors reported in Chandigarh

Post of SSP (Traffic): Chandigarh sends panel to Home Ministry

Punjab Civil Medical Service Association joins ministerial staff stir for OPS, pay arrears

Despite rain, Capital’s air quality stays ‘very poor’

Despite rain, Capital’s air quality stays ‘very poor’

NCRB Report-2022: Delhi, Haryana most unsafe for women

Top court extends Jain’s interim bail till Dec 11

SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till December 11

Shah to inaugurate ABVP conference

Fewer takers for one-time settlement scheme in district

Fewer takers for one-time settlement scheme in district

Top cop announces merger of traffic, PCR wings in city

SAD, SGPC protest firing on gurdwara premises

UP native arrested with 1 kg of opium

district to have 38 model fair price shops by month-end, says DC

~58-crore major push to clean, green city initiative under SBM

Rs 58-crore major push to clean, green city initiative under SBM

5 gangsters held, 8 pistols seized

MC, firm turn waste tyres into planters

Automated driving centre remains shut due to ministerial staff strike, visitors hit

Remove illegal hoardings in15 days or face action: MC

Balwant Rajoana goes on hunger strike in Patiala jail as SGPC turns down his request to withdraw mercy plea

Balwant Rajoana goes on hunger strike in Patiala jail as SGPC turns down his request to withdraw mercy plea

Patiala Admn, Punjabi University sign MoU

Patiala: No salary for 2 months, Punjabi University teachers miffed

‘Saiyan Bhaye Kotwal’ staged

MLA inaugurates solar power system