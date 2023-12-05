Solan: 2 killed in road accident Renukaji-Sangrah road

Solan, December 5
Two people were killed and two others were injured when a truck carrying limestoneplunged into a gorge near Kalath on the Renukaji-Sangrah road on Monday evening in Sangrah-sub division of Sirmaur district.
DSP Sangrah Mukesh Kumar said the mishap happened when the driver was giving a pass to another vehicle. The driver was among two killed.
The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep (32), a resident of Ganog village and Jagdish (45), a resident of Ghato village.
Those injured include Ravinder of Bhutmadi village and Rajinder of Rajana village.
