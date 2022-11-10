Solan: 22 tractors involved in mining impounded

Solan, November 9
Teams of the Forest Department from the Paonta Sahib division impounded 22 tractors engaged in illegal mining in the Giri riverbed of the Rajban area this morning.
The teams intercepted the vehicles engaged in the illegal mining in the riverbed through distinct routes. Twentytwo tractors, which lacked permits, were impounded during the operation, said District Forest Officer Kunal Angrish.
The vehicles were challaned under the provisions of the Indian Forest Act and a fine of Rs 3.82 lakh was levied on the drivers.
