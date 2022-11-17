Solan: 3 labourers buried under debris

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 16

Three labourers died when debris from an excavated construction site fell on them at Sihardi Brahmana village near Dharampur around 6 pm this evening.

A plot was being cleared for constructing a building of a private school when the mishap occurred. The Superintendent of Police and the Deputy Commissioner rushed to the site after receiving information to oversee the rescue operations.

SP, Solan, Virender Sharma said that three labourers, who were working at a construction site, were buried under the debris where excavation work was underway.

All deceased hail from Nepal. Two labourers died on the spot while the third, who was rushed to a local hospital, was pronounced dead by the doctors.

A retaining wall was being constructed at the plot where the incident took place. The deceased were yet to be identified. The police were probing the matter.