Solan: Army runners win hill races

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 26

Indian Army runners grabbed the top three positions in the men’s 21 km and 10 km races in the third edition of the Tuffman Kasauli Hills Half Marathon powered by Glenview Villas, Kasauli.

Over 1,000 runners from across the country participated in the hill run, which finished on Sunday. Besides the half marathon, which is considered India’s one of the toughest 21 km hill runs, there were 10 km, 5 km and 3 km races.

The half marathon started from the Army Ground, Kasauli, and the runners ran on the Jangeshu village via Parwanoo–Kasauli Road (Old Kasauli Road) and returned. The first position in the men’s 21 km race was jointly shared by Indian Army personnel Mayangam Lungleng and Amit Singh while another Army runner Muzamil Bashir was the runner-up.

Chandigarh’s Simran Kochhar grabbed the first position in the women’s 21 km category and Ludhiana’s Sameera Auluck finished second while Faridabad’s Nisha Tyagi was third.