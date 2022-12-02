Solan: Bail plea of BJP leader rejected in forgery case

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 1

A Nalagarh court today rejected the bail plea of Gurmail Singh, who is accused of usurping one bigha, two biswas of a Baddi woman. However, he was yet to be arrested. Gurmail is the district BJP secretary.

The Baddi police had registered an FIR under sections of the IPC for cheating and forgery on a complaint received from a Gullerwala resident Kamlesh on November 28.

Mohit Chawla, SP Baddi, said police teams were making efforts to arrest Gurmail Singh. Two places were raided but he was not found there.

Kamlesh, a resident of Gullerwala village, alleged that Gurmail along with his two accomplices Sunil and Sudhanshu was engaged in property sale and purchase business at Baddi and its precincts. The trio conspired and forged papers to usurp one bigha two biswa land owned by her husband after his death.

Her husband Avtar Singh had died at the PGI, Chandigarh, on March 14. Kamlesh claimed that Gurmail Singh and his associates were responsible for her husband becoming a drunkard. Heavy drinking led to his kidney failure and he died in March while undergoing treatment.

Gurmail Singh, however, claimed that he had paid money for buying the land.