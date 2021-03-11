Solan-based Shoolini varsity third in NY 2023 ranking of private institutions

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 9

OP Jindal Global University, Sonepat, topped amongst private universities in the New York QS World Universities Rankings 2023, while Manipal secured the second spot. Solan-based Shoolini University shared the third position with Chandigarh University.

Shoolini University Chancellor Prof PK Khosla said: “London-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) has ranked 41 institutions from India this year. This includes seven new entrants. The QS World Universities Rankings 2023 was announced yesterday in New York.”

For the 2023 edition, QS analysed a total of 2,462 institutions and ranked 1,422 institutions in the world, including 124 new entrants. JGU has been ranked in the 651-700 band, while Shoolini and Chandigarh University is between the 801-1000 band.