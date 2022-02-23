Solan: Body identified, 43-yr-old was missing since December

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 22

The Solan police today identified the decomposed body of a man recovered from a forest area near Scientist’s Colony as that of a Jharkhand resident, Budhram Urva (43).

The body was recovered after a dog was seen carrying its hand at Khundidhaar near here on Sunday evening. Police teams then began a search to locate the body.

Additional SP, Solan, Ashok Verma said, “Urva was missing since December and a missing person’s complaint had been lodged by his wife.

He body was recognised by his wife on the basis of the face which was intact and other belongings like shoes, though the body had decomposed beyond recognition.”

His body was found at some distance away from his dwelling.

Sources said Urva had been working as a labourer in the area for the last two years.

The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. Reports of forensic science experts were awaited.