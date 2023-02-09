Solan boy attains 99.91 percentile in JEE main

Solan, February 8
Solan boy Harshit Jain has done the city proud by attaining 99.91 percentile in National Testing Agency’s Joint Entrance Examination (Main) exams whose result was released today.
An alumni of Solan Public School, Jain has credited his success to his family.
Both his parents are engineers and alumni of National Institute of Technologies. Harshit aims to do computer engineering from a renowned institute like IIT and has begun his preparation for the JEE Advanced exam to be held later this year.
Apart from self-study and help received from the school, he also undertook a six-month online coaching which helped him crack this exam. “It was in eleventh class that he started preparing for JEE examination and has since then been consistently pursuing his aim,” informed his mother Ritu Jain.
