Solan: Coop bank manager booked for cheating

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 15

The Kasauli police yesterday registered a cheating case against Ravinder Sharma, a former manager of the Chandi branch of State Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank in Kasauli tehsil.

Sharma is at present posted at the bank’s main branch in Shimla.

HR Khimta, who holds the additional charge of the Chandi branch, filed a police complaint that Ramlal, a resident of Goyla village in Kasauli tehsil, had availed of a loan of Rs 3 lakh for the construction of a water tank for irrigation.

The bank had repeatedly issued recovery notices to him to deposit the loan installments though his bank account was closed in 2015. However, in the official records, this account was operational and the loan principal amount of Rs 3 lakh as well as Rs 3,42,682 interest up to November 3, 2022, were still reflecting in it.

The then branch manager Ravinder Sharma had even issued a no objection certificate ( NOC) to Ramlal in violation of the norms, causing a monetary loss to the bank.

DSP, Parwanoo, Yogesh Rolta said that a case under Section 420 of the IPC had been registered against Ravinder Sharma and a probe was underway.