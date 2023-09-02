Solan DC occupies house in Shimla, High Court issues notices

Our Correspondent

Shimla, September 1

The HP High Court has asked the Secretary (GAD) and the Director Estates why Man Mohan Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Solan, has not vacated an accommodation that has been allotted to Kiran Bhadana, Special Secretary (Industries).

The court directed the Secretary (GAD) and the Director Estates to seek instructions in this regard especially when Man Mohan Sharma was occupying the accommodation reserved for the Deputy Commissioner, Solan. The dispute between the two IAS officers pertains to an accommodation (Set No.11, Type-V) at Kasumpti in Shimla.

Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua issued notices on a petition filed by Kiran Bhadana alleging that Man Mohan Sharma, who is in the possession of the house, was transferred as Deputy Commissioner, Solan, on April 8, 2023, and was occupying the accommodation earmarked for him there.

The petitioner contended that the accommodation was allotted to her on July 1, 2023, but Man Mohan Sharma was unauthorisedly occupying it.

The court was informed that the Director Estates had also requested Man Mohan Sharma to hand over the possession of the accommodation to Kiran Bhadana but till date he had not vacated it.

The court issued notices to the Secretary (GAD), Director Estates, Divisional Commissioner, Shimla, and Man Mohan Sharma and directed them to file their replies on or before September 12.

