Solan: Dr Ravinder Sharma is new VC of Nauni varsity

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 6

Dr Ravinder Sharma has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor (VC) of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, by the Governor and Chancellor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today till a new VC was appointed.

Dr Sharma was serving as the Director of Research in the university. Earlier, the outgoing VC Dr Parwinder Kaushal was given an extension after his superannuation on March 31 but it was withdrawn later following protest by the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad. They had levelled certain allegations on Kaushal and had protested his appointment.

The new VC was yet to be appointed and modalities like constitution of a search committee had been completed while further process was underway.