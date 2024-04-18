Solan-Kandaghat section of Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed due to flyover construction work

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 18

The Solan police on Thursday closed the Solan-Kandaghat section of the National Highway-5 near Summer Hall, Mohan Meakin brewery in view of construction work of the flyover from 8.09 pm to 8:45 pm.

Solan DSP Bhisham Thakur informed that only emergency vehicles, like ambulances and fire tenders, would be permitted to pass through the highway near Summer Hill in view of the construction work.

The work to construct the flyover was at an advanced stage.

