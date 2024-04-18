Solan, April 18
The Solan police on Thursday closed the Solan-Kandaghat section of the National Highway-5 near Summer Hall, Mohan Meakin brewery in view of construction work of the flyover from 8.09 pm to 8:45 pm.
Solan DSP Bhisham Thakur informed that only emergency vehicles, like ambulances and fire tenders, would be permitted to pass through the highway near Summer Hill in view of the construction work.
The work to construct the flyover was at an advanced stage.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Kerala woman cadet, part of 17-member Indian crew, on board ship seized by Iran returns home
India's mission in Tehran is in touch with 16 other crew mem...
Supreme Court reserves verdict on pleas seeking cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with VVPAT
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta reserve...
Nestle adds sugar to baby food sold in India but not in Europe: Study
Such products are sugar-free in the United Kingdom, Germany,...
Kejriwal eating food high in sugar despite Type 2 diabetes to make grounds for bail, ED tells court
Kejriwal has moved the court seeking permission to consult h...
Solan-Kandaghat section of Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed due to flyover construction work
Police say only emergency vehicles, like ambulances and fire...