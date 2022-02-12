Solan: Man gets 25-yr RI in rape case

Solan, February 11
Additional District and Sessions Judge Parvinder Singh Arora has sentenced Munna Kumar Singh, a resident of Bihar district, to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a rape case. Passing the judgment through the Solan fast-track court, Arora also slapped a penalty of Rs 26,000 on the convict. The minor victim would be paid 50 per cent of the penalty amount as compensation.
The case pertains to July 2020. A case under Section 376 and 342 of the IPC and Section 4 (2) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, was registered at Barotiwala. Five witnesses were examined by the prosecution in support of the case.
