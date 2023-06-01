Solan MC awaits NOCs for setting up vending zones

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, May 31

The non-receipt of no objection certificates (NOCs) from the Public Works Department (PWD) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is acting as a stumbling block for the Solan Municipal Corporation (MC) in setting up vending zones at 21 selected sites.

The Town Vending Committee had selected 21 vending zones where temporary stalls could be set up and rented to registered vendors. The move has been initiated to regulate the operations of street vendors and is expected to provide them employment avenues and also ensure uniformity in kiosk design. These zones would be set up along the NH and state roads.

Key places of activity in the city like the main bazaar at Chambaghat, Mohan Meakin Brewery at Salogra, tourism office near Kather bypass, area near the HRTC workshop, Gurukul School, Bank of Baroda at Rabon, post office, near Baba Balak Nath temple, in front of the inter-state bus terminal, Saproon bus stop, Dohri Diwal, Basal road, Subathu road, Hospital road and Kotla Nallah have been identified by the MC to set up these vending zones

Zaffar Iqbal, Commissioner, Solan MC, said, “As many as 21 vending zones, which are located along the national highway and the state roads, have been identified by the civic body across the city. The MC has requested the PWD and NHAI to issue NOCs.”

However, more than a month has passed but neither of the two departments has issued an NOC. A senior official of the NHAI said, “Setting up vending zones on the Solan-Shimla highway can hamper the smooth flow of traffic, thus this request of the MC has not been acceded to.”

In a bid to ensure that there was no permanent encroachment by the vendors, the district administration had directed the NHAI and the PWD to provide NOCs to set up temporary kiosks. However, due to the possibility of kiosk owners raising fixed structures and obstructing the movement of traffic on these roads, the authorities are weighing their options before granting the NOCs.

May hamper traffic, says NHAI official