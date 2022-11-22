Solan MC seeks help of residents to check open dumping of garbage

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 21

In a bid to check the open dumping of garbage in the city, the Municipal Corporation is seeking the support of the residents.

Though the civic body collects household garbage at the rate of Rs 50 per kitchen but reluctance has been shown by some residents to pay this amount. “Dues worth about Rs 75 lakh have been pending due to the non-payment of the amount for several years. In a bid to deter those dumping garbage openly on the sly, we have been asking the residents to provide the visuals of such persons,” said Rajiv Kaura, Deputy Mayor, Solan MC.

He said though the erring residents were challaned from time to time, it had failed to help much. “In a bid to seek active public participation, we will make an appeal to the residents to provide the visuals of the open dumping of garbage in their vicinity to their ward members, Mayor, Deputy Mayor or the Joint Commissioner.”

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Sanitation Department will be convened soon to ponder upon other options to ensure the city was free of the open dumping of garbage.

“Once such option is to challan households that fail to deposit their garbage for days together. This idea has been drawn from Indore, where the councillors had gone on a study tour,” Kaura added. Measures such as publishing the list of defaulters who have failed to pay their dues pertaining to garbage collection will also be published in newspapers after giving them a final opportunity.

