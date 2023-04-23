Solan MC seeks ‘proper’ access to Salogra waste dumping site

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 22

Lack of “proper” access to a waste dumping site at Salogra from the Kandaghat-Solan highway is creating problems for the Solan civic body.

The Solan Municipal Corporation has been dumping solid waste at this site for years. Earlier, it was a two-lane highway with proper access to the dumping site. Ever since it has been converted into a four-lane highway, the access to the dumping site has been hit.

The lane facing the site is meant for downhill traffic and the waste-laden vehicles coming from Solan have to travel several miles on the wrong side to reach that site. This has become a cause for concern as it could lead to accidents.

Spread over 24 bighas, the dumping site has been functional for the past over 40 years. Facilities for segregation and processing have been set up there by a private contractor. Two trammels and three waste segregators are installed there.

Rajiv Kaura, Deputy Mayor, Solan MC, said the issue was taken up with the NHAI following which a visit was paid by its officials to suggest proper access. “We are awaiting further action from the NHAI as our divers are at risk while driving on the wrong side to reach the site from the highway,” he added.

