Solan MC working out ways to improve water distribution

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, March 22

In a bid to streamline the water supply, the local Municipal Corporation (MC) is working out the modalities for improving the distribution system.

The issue of a sizable amount of water being lost owing to leaking pipes has remained unresolved in the city for decades. The task of supplying water is entrusted with the Jal Shakti Department (JSD) while its distribution is handled by the MC. The city receives 80 lakh litres of water from the JSD on a daily basis but the presence of leaking pipes causes a lot of wastage.

MC Joint Commissioner Priyanka said the issue of streamlining the water supply was a key qualification under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0, which would make the civic body eligible for securing financial assistance.

“We have asked officials of the JSD to provide a pre-project report covering various aspects to streamline the water supply in the MC area. The issue was discussed in the House and was also proposed in the Budget,” Priyanka added.

It is one of the nine reforms that all civic bodies are supposed to introduce under the AMRUT 2.0 within a stipulated time. Expenditure incurred on providing water is supposed to be reduced by introducing a slew of measures such as installing meters at all sources and bulk distribution points.

Sumit Sood, Executive Engineer, JSD, said since the water supply system in Solan was quite old with limited augmentation having been done in the past, the need to streamline it was urgently felt. “In a bid to plug water loss, the automation of all 17 wards would be undertaken. A sum of Rs 40 lakh has been demanded from the MC to prepare a detailed project report by engaging a consultant. To expedite the process, we have proposed to provide funds in a phased manner. As per the preliminary estimate, a sum of Rs 90 crore will be incurred on the entire exercise,” he added.

About 30 per cent of the MC area comprising Chambaghat, Salogra, Kotla Nallah and Shamti, etc is provided water by the JSD. This mainly comprises the rural areas that were merged with the civic body in 2020. In the remaining 70 per cent area, the MC distributes the water.

Issues like reuse of treated water will also be addressed as 20 per cent of the urban demand is met through the recycled water in the state.

Exercise to cost Rs 90 crore

