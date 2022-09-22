Solan MLA DR Shandil meets Sonia Gandhi over manifesto

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 21

DR Shandil, local MLA and chairman of the Congress Manifesto Committee in Himachal, met AICC president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi today.

Shandil said during the 35-minute interaction, he discussed various issues pertaining to the Assembly elections. He added Sonia Gandhi directed all functionaries to work in unison to ensure the party’s victory.

He discussed key issues to be enlisted in the party manifesto and advocated the need to consider winnability for selecting candidates.

