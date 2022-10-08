Solan mountaineer scales Mt Manaslu

Ambika Sharma
Solan, October 7
Solan resident Baljeet Kaur has became the first Indian women to scale the summit of 8,163 metre high Mount Manaslu in Nepal without oxygen. She scaled the summit on September 30 at 7:40 AM. At the age of 26 years, she is also the youngest woman to accomplish this feat. She is a resident of Panjrol village in Solan.
Mount Manaslu is the eighth highest peak in the world. She has also achieved the feat of being the first Indian to climb seven of the 8,000 metre and above high peaks in the world and the fastest to climb six of these in 5 months and 2 days.
Elaborating on her experience Baljeet Kaur said, “Inclement weather conditions, especially rain at the base camp and heavy snowfall at higher camps, posed several challenges. Avalanches aggravated the hardships. Many sherpas and some climbers even lost their lives.”
Narrating her experience, Kaur said, “I was stuck in one of the avalanches between Camps 3 and 4. After multiple attempts, I and my Sherpa, Mingma Dai, successfully scaled the summit on September 30.”
She dedicated her success to the young and upcoming women mountaineers of the country. “I want to be their inspiration and motivation so that they take mountaineering as a sport.”
Baljeet Kaur is also the first Indian woman mountaineer to scale the 7,161 metre high Pumori peak and 8,167 meters high Mount Dhaulagiri.
She also has the distinction of scaling three mountain peaks in seven days. These include Mount Everest (8,848.86 m), the highest mountain on the planet, Mount Lhotse (8,517 m), the fourth highest mountain on the planet, and Mt Makalu (8,485 m).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast
The boat has six crew members and is being brought to the st...
10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire
The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3
The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in r...
Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan
12 kids died in Udhampur in Jan 2020
306 substandard drugs on list, 85 produced in Himachal Pradesh
Habitual offenders regularly figure on this list