Solan murder case cracked within hours

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 29

The Solan police claimed to have cracked the case of the murder of a woman within hours of the crime at the Khleen area of the town. The body of Suman (35) from Jharkhand was found in her rented accommodation last evening. The body bore multiple injuries caused by a sharp-edged-weapon, said Additional SP Rajkumar Chandel.

The woman’s husband, Mukesh (42), a Sonepat resident, told the police that he received a call from the kin of his landlord at 3.47 pm yesterday asking him to come home immediately. On reaching home, he found his wife lying in a pool of blood.

The police called forensic experts and examined the call details besides close-circuit television footage. They zeroed in on suspect Jeetu Badaik (27), a resident of Gumla district in Jharkhand. The victim and the accused were known to each other and the former had called the latter to her room between 1 pm to 1.30 pm. The duo had an altercation and Jeetu allegedly murdered her in a fit of rage. After committing the crime, he was spotted roaming on the streets. He lived near the victim’s house.

The police arrested him last night and produced him in a local court today.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jharkhand #Solan