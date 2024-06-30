Solan murder case cracked within hours

Solan, June 29
The Solan police claimed to have cracked the case of the murder of a woman within hours of the crime at the Khleen area of the town. The body of Suman (35) from Jharkhand was found in her rented accommodation last evening. The body bore multiple injuries caused by a sharp-edged-weapon, said Additional SP Rajkumar Chandel.
The woman’s husband, Mukesh (42), a Sonepat resident, told the police that he received a call from the kin of his landlord at 3.47 pm yesterday asking him to come home immediately. On reaching home, he found his wife lying in a pool of blood.
The police called forensic experts and examined the call details besides close-circuit television footage. They zeroed in on suspect Jeetu Badaik (27), a resident of Gumla district in Jharkhand. The victim and the accused were known to each other and the former had called the latter to her room between 1 pm to 1.30 pm. The duo had an altercation and Jeetu allegedly murdered her in a fit of rage. After committing the crime, he was spotted roaming on the streets. He lived near the victim’s house.
The police arrested him last night and produced him in a local court today.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Adios: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retire from T20 Internationals after India win T20 World Cup
Kohli was the first to declare his decision after being adju...
It's not what we did today but what we did for past 3-4 years: Rohit Sharma
India defeated South Africa by seven runs in an engaging fin...
India hailed as ‘best team in tournament' after T20 World Cup win
Former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble wrote, “Cong...
Five Army men swept away in Ladakh river
Tank gets stuck while crossing Shyok