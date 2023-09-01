Solan police arrest Nigerian heroin supplier from Delhi

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 31

A seven-member special team of the Solan police arrested a Nigerian, Onyeka Samual (35), a major supplier of heroin from Uttam Nagar in Delhi last evening. This is the third Nigerian to be arrested for drug peddling since July.

Solan SP Gaurav Singh said Samual’s arrest was made while tracing the backward linkages in an NDPS case. He was booked under the NDPS Act and the Foreigners Act for residing in India without a visa and passport. He was produced in a local court that remanded him in three-day police custody.

“Shivam (22) was arrested with 5.42 gm heroin in Solan on August 23. Tracing the backward linkages, the police, on August 27, arrested Panchkula resident Saurav (36),” the SP said.

Further probe into the case led to a Delhi-based Nigerian from whom he had been buying the contraband for the past several years. Saurav hailed from Uttam Nagar in Delhi. He was arrested by the Haryana Police for peddling drugs. He had been temporarily residing in Panchkula.

The SP said, “Onyeka Samual was a major supplier of the contraband to drug peddlers in the region. Seventeen drug suppliers have been arrested from Delhi, Punjab and Haryana in the past around 45 days.”

In another case, the special investigation unit of the Solan police arrested four persons with 16.10 gm heroin at Sanwara on the Parwanoo-Dharampur highway on July 31.

Those arrested were Vipul Verma, Yashpal Thakur (both hailing from Shimla), Paramjeet Singh and Anmol (both hailing from Ludhiana).

Paramjeet and Anmol were selling contraband to two Shimla youths who had paid half the money while the remaining was to be paid after the drug was sold further.

