Solan police bust flesh trade racket, 17 arrested from hotel

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 6

The Solan police busted a flesh trade racket at a hotel in Nagali village near Chail and arrested 17 people — the hotel owner, five women and 11 men — during a raid around 1:30 am today.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Solan, Santosh Sharma, who led the raid, confirmed that 17 people had been arrested from the hotel where a dance was underway in a hall. This included the hotel owner, five women who had come from Ludhiana and Chandigarh and 11 men who are traders from Hisar in Haryana.

The 16 accused had come on Friday in their cars and had booked the hotel for two days. Liquor meant for sale in Haryana and contraband, including heroin and cannabis, was also seized from the hotel. Some currency was also found from the hall which had been offered to the dancing girls.

A case under Section 3 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, Narcotic Drugs and other Psychotropic Substances Act and under the HP Excise Act has been registered. All 17 people were produced before a Kandaghat court later in the evening.

Such instances have been reported in the past too in the Solan district in which men from neighbouring states have been arrested for flesh trade. One such case was reported from a resort on the Dharampur- Kasauli road a few years ago.