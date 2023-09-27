Solan police bust heroin peddlers’ gang, 6 arrested

Solan, September 26
A special team of the Solan police busted a heroin peddlers’ gang operating in various states with the arrest of six youths, including two from Uttar Pradesh and one from Delhi.
Solan SP Gaurav Singh said the most significant link in the network, Samir (40) of Uttam Nagar in Delhi, was arrested yesterday. Though he runs a small shop, his bank account details show suspicious transactions worth lakhs that are now under the police lens.
Interstate network
- Those arrested include two persons from Uttar Pradesh and one from Delhi; the network spread across several states
- The most significant link in the network, Samir (40) of Uttam Nagar in Delhi, was arrested on Monday.
On September 9, the police arrested Satish from Badaun. His interrogation led to the arrest of Samir, who had been peddling drugs for the past several years.
The police achieved this breakthrough while tracing the backward linkages of a heroin peddling case after Harinder Manta (37) of Chirgaon in Shimla district was arrested on September 5.
A repeat offender, he had been supplying heroin in Solan for the past three years. In November 2022, he was arrested with over 150 gm heroin and was out on bail.
Manta was arrested while tracing the backward linkages of yet another drug peddling case reported in Barog earlier this month.
Cracking down on the network, the Solan police arrested Manta’s supplier Arun Yadav (28), a Badaun resident, on September 6 with 101 gm heroin. Yadav had procured the contraband from Satish, who had later supplied it to Harinder Manta. Manta had supplied it further to some youths in Solan and Shimla.
The SP said six peddlers had been arrested with 112 gm heroin over the past four weeks, while 30 interstate suppliers from Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, etc. have been arrested in the last two-and-a-half months.
