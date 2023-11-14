Solan police step up surveillance on sale of heroin at private universities

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 13

The Solan police have stepped up surveillance on private universities after three students of a private university were arrested for selling heroin recently.

While two of the three accused were pursuing courses like M.Pharma and MSc at the university, the third one had completed BTech from the same university.

The police have directed the university to take some preventive steps to check the growing drug menace. It was found that the students engaged in the sale of the contraband to earn a quick buck. Students, who had rented rooms around universities, were also engaged in its consumption as well as its sale to buy drugs for themselves.

SP Solan Gaurav Singh said, “The administration of the private university has been directed to take preventive steps.” He added that the university officials have responded positively and that should help curb the sale of heroin.

“We were keeping a strict vigil on the sale of heroin in the area and especially around educational institutes. As many as 50 inter-state drug suppliers from Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Maharashtra etc have been arrested in the past few months. They include four Nigerians. Seven major drug supply networks have been busted.”

Gaurav added, “The university administration has been asked to conduct an awareness drive against drug abuse on the campus besides inspecting the hostels regularly. It should monitor the activities of the students and immediately report cases of drug consumption. Regular medical examination of the students should also be conducted to detect drug addicts.”

The SP said a suggestion to constitute buddy squads among students who can keep vigil on their peers has also been made.

