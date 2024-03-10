Solan reports spike in snakebite cases

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 9

A large number of snakebite cases have been reported in Solan district in the past few years. Most of the cases were witnessed in rural areas and a large of the victims were men.

According to data of the Health Department, 5,000 snakebite cases along with 100 deaths are reported across the state every year. The data provided by the Health and Family Welfare Department, Solan, reveals that in 2022, 124 snakebite cases were reported in the district. As many as 83 cases were recorded in the 15 to 50 years age group, followed by 21 in the 51 to 65 years age category and 10 each in the five to 15 years and above 65 years age groups, said Dr Rajan Uppal, Chief Medical Officer, Solan.

In 2023, 150 cases comprising 63 women were reported in various parts of Solan district with 42 cases in the 15 to 50 years age group.

Each district is supposed to maintain a monthly record of non-communicable disease like snakebites. Most of the cases are dealt with in the OPD while a few require emergency handling. Most of snakebite victims are in the 31 to 50 years age group. The victims are usually bitten in fields while cutting grass or doing farming. Most of the cases occur during the summer and the rainy season. Solan has the third highest number of snakebite cases after Kangra and Mandi, according to studies undertaken by the 108 ambulance services.

