Solan school shines at athletics meet

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 18

Students of Doon Valley Public School, Nalagarh, excelled in the CBSE Athletics Meet held at Kharian Public School, Sirsa (Haryana), recently. The school athletes secured 28 medals — six gold, eight silver and 14 bronze.

The boys’ Under-19 team stole the spotlight by securing the winning trophy. The U-19 boys’ relay team (Rajveer, Umardeen, Nitin, and Abhinav) also bagged gold in the 4x100m relay race and secured silver in the 4x400m relay category.

Individual achievements were equally impressive, with Ishroop Saini earning gold in long jump, Rajveer Singh excelling in high jump with a gold medal, and Navedika and Taranjeet Kaur securing bronze medals in the 1500m and 800m races, respectively. The girls’ U-19 category contributed significantly, earning the runners-up trophy in overall standings.

Managing Director Rajeev Sharma and Principal Devendera Mahal congratulated the winners and the teachers for honing the sporting talent among the students.

Besides, five students qualified for the CBSE National Athletics Meet to be held at Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

#CBSE #Nalagarh #Sirsa #Solan