Solan: Shoolini University launches study abroad programme

Solan, October 3

Shoolini University has introduced a 2+2 Study Abroad Programme to enable students to pursue a degree in a foreign country at a low cost.

Students, who undertake a four-year degree programmes like BBA, BA, BSc and BTech, can enroll for the programme where first two years are spent at the university and the remaining two years at leading universities abroad.

The four-year Articulation Programme at Shoolini University offers a final degree from one of the six world-class universities. Through its partnership with universities in Australia, Canada, UK, and Taiwan, Shoolini University offers an attractive alternative to the traditional degree curriculum.

University pro-chancellor Vishal Anand said that partner universities were Western Sydney University (Australia), University of Reading (UK), Sheffield Hallam University (UK), Taipei Medical University (Taiwan), Meiho University (Taiwan), British Columbia Institute of Technology (Canada).”

He said, “Students get a chance to pick up part-time jobs during the programme in the foreign country.”

