Solan: Sister-brother duo killed in accident

Solan, March 9
A youth and his sister, who were on their way to attend their grandmother’s funeral, were killed when their car fell off the Gamburpul bridge on the Subathu-Darlaghat road and fell onto the riverbed this afternoon.
DSP, Parwnaoo, Yogesh Rolta said as per a preliminary probe, Parikshit Vashisht (32) along with his sister Ankita Vashisht (30) was going to attend their grandmother’s cremation. Parikshit was reportedly driving the car in a rash and negligent manner. He failed to see a crash barrier erected about 50 metres before the bridge. He drove over the barrier and at the bridge lost control of the car, which fell onto the riverbed.
The siblings, residents of Kashlog village of Arki subdivision, were going from Subathu to Darlaghat to attend their grandmother's funeral. They sustained grievous injuries on the head and other body parts.
