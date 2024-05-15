Solan students excel in CBSE exams results

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 14

Satyam Aggarwal, a Class XII student of BL Central school, Solan, topped the science stream in his school, attaining 97.4 per cent marks.

Son of laparoscopy surgeon Dr Sanjay Aggarwal and District Programme Officer (Solan) Dr Savita Aggarwal, Satyam had previously topped the state in the Class X result. He aspires to join his father’s footsteps and become a surgeon.

In Pinegrove School, Subathu, Radhika topped the humanities stream, scoring 97.4 per cent marks. Sanmeet Sharma topped the Commerce stream with 96.2 per cent and Rohan N topped the Science stream with 95.2 per cent marks. In the Class X CBSE result declared yesterday, Aarish Garg secured the top spot with 97.4 per cent marks.

Thirty-two students of Arihant International School, Nahan, excelled in the Class X examination. Shivanshi Sharma stood first, securing 94.4 per cent marks. Laksh Siyal stood second with 93.4 per cent and Ishani Chauhan stood third with 90.8 per cent marks. The school received CBSE affiliation in the session 2023-24 and achieved a 100 per cent result. Chairman Anil Jain and general secretary Sachin Jain credited director-principal Davinder K. Sahni for the achievement.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#CBSE #Solan