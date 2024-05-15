Solan students excel in CBSE exams results

Solan, May 14
Satyam Aggarwal, a Class XII student of BL Central school, Solan, topped the science stream in his school, attaining 97.4 per cent marks.
Son of laparoscopy surgeon Dr Sanjay Aggarwal and District Programme Officer (Solan) Dr Savita Aggarwal, Satyam had previously topped the state in the Class X result. He aspires to join his father’s footsteps and become a surgeon.
In Pinegrove School, Subathu, Radhika topped the humanities stream, scoring 97.4 per cent marks. Sanmeet Sharma topped the Commerce stream with 96.2 per cent and Rohan N topped the Science stream with 95.2 per cent marks. In the Class X CBSE result declared yesterday, Aarish Garg secured the top spot with 97.4 per cent marks.
Thirty-two students of Arihant International School, Nahan, excelled in the Class X examination. Shivanshi Sharma stood first, securing 94.4 per cent marks. Laksh Siyal stood second with 93.4 per cent and Ishani Chauhan stood third with 90.8 per cent marks. The school received CBSE affiliation in the session 2023-24 and achieved a 100 per cent result. Chairman Anil Jain and general secretary Sachin Jain credited director-principal Davinder K. Sahni for the achievement.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘I never said Hindu or Muslim, I talked about poor families': PM Modi
Referring to the post-Godhra riots in Gujarat when he was th...
On US' sanction warning after Chabahar port deal, Jaishankar says 'people should not take a narrow view of it'
Says the US itself has appreciated the larger relevance of C...
8 officials of Hindustan Copper Limited rescued from Rajasthan mine, 7 still inside
15 officials of the public sector company get trapped in a m...
Jalandhar police arrest gangster linked to Gounder group, seize 5 pistols
The arrested man is associated with Naveen Saini alias Chint...
UN condoles death of ex-Indian Army officer in Gaza, believes vehicle struck by Israeli tank
Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale, 46, who retired prematurely from ...