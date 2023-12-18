Solan students excel in Science Congress

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 17

Students from Solan district excelled in the 31st state-level Children Science Congress (CSC) that concluded here today.

Cabinet Minister Rajesh Dharmani gave away prizes to the winners of various activities at the event.

The students from Solan bagged the first position in four activities to lead in the tally, while Hamirpur district grabbed the first position in two science activities in the CSC.

Solan district’s Sara and Daksh of St Mary’s Public School, Kasauli, won bagged the first prize in the science quiz in senior category (urban), Chandni and Sneha from Alpine Public School, Nalagarh, won the first position in senior (rural) category, Aena and Shivangi of Lakshay Public School, Arki, won the first place in the junior quiz (urban category) and Abhinav of Army Public School, Dagshai, bagged the first prize in the math quiz.

Meanwhile, from Hamirpur, Gauri of Government Senior School, Bhoranj, won the first prize in innovative science model and Rahul Chadak of Him Academy Public School bagged the first position in science activity corner.

From Sirmour district, Bhawana Sharma of Doon Valley Public School, Paonta Sahib, won first position in the senior category of science activity corner.

From Kangra, Ashita and Akhil of MCM DAV, Baghni, won first position in quiz (junior rural category). In the senior secondary category quiz, Mahesh and Arti of DAV, Una, won first position. Sachita Thakur of DAV Public School, Chamba, bagged the first position in the junior category of science activity corner.

Aditya of Minerva School, Ghumarwin, of Bilaspur district won the mathematical Olympiad (senior category) while Raman Bansal of St DR Public School, Gagret, won gold medal in the Mathematical Olympiad in the senior secondary category.

Himalayan Public School of Chamba bagged the first place in science skit and Saksham of Kinnour was adjudged the best actor.

#Congress #Hamirpur #Solan