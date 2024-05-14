Solan students stand out in CBSE Class X, XII results

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 13

Students of various schools of the district excelled in CBSE Class X and XII results declared today.

In St Luke’s school, Solan, girls took the cake in the Class X results, with Ishita Sharma standing first with 98.4 per cent, while Nehal Gupta stood second with 97.4 per cent and Jeegisha stood third with 96.8 per cent.

In XII, Sharanya Singla topped the commerce stream with 97.6 per cent, while Kanak Bhardwaj topped the medical stream with 97.2 per cent and Vani Sharma topped the non-medical stream with 96.6 per cent.

In St Mary’s Convent School, Kasauli, Daksh Moudgil topped the Class X result of the school, securing 97.2 per cent. Ruchika Thakur stood second with 96.6 per cent and Prisha Gupta and Anansha Khosla stood third with 96 per cent marks.

In Class XII, Tushar Anand topped the commerce stream with 89.4 per cent while Harman Jassal topped the non-medical stream with 86.8 per cent.

In Army Public School, Dagshai, Anmol topped the school’s Class X result with 96.6 per cent, while Aditya Kumar Tripathy stood second with 94.2 per cent marks.

In Class XII, Armaan Thakur topped the humanities stream with 96.2 per cent marks, while Urwashi Thakur stood second with 95.6 per cent marks and Khushi Dogra was third with 95.4 per cent marks.

In the commerce stream, Priyanshu Singh topped the school with 89.4 per cent marks. In science stream, Raja Rizwan topped with 92.4 per cent while Aninda Paul stood second with 92.2 per cent marks.

In MRA DAV Public School, Solan, Arsh Pun topped Class X with 96.6 per cent, followed by Ojasvee Sharma with 96.4 per cent. Dhairya Chauhan and Shashwat Sharma both stood third by securing 95.8 per cent marks.

In Class XII, Sejal Mehta topped the humanities stream with 96 per cent, while Vaani topped the science stream with 95.8 per cent marks and Mahika Thakur topped the commerce stream with 95.6 per cent marks.

In Doon Valley Public School, Nalagarh, Vaishnavi Pal topped the Class X results in the school with 97.4 per cent marks, while Riya Sharma bagged second with 95 per cent and Ishan Kaushik was third with 94.4 per cent.

In XII, Rythum topped the commerce stream with 96.2 per cent marks, Himanshu Chaudhary topped the medical stream with 94.8 per cent while Abhay Singh topped the non-medical with 93.8 per cent marks.

