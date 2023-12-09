Solan to get dedicated water pipes for fire hydrants soon

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, December 8

In a bid to make the fire-fighting mechanism more effective, the Solan Municipal Corporation (MC) has decided to lay a dedicated water supply line for the fire hydrants. A 29-km pipeline will be laid covering 22 locations in the city spreading across all 17 wards.

It was direly required for Solan city as incidences of fire-fighting operations being hit due to unavailability of adequate water from the hydrants have been reported in the past

The project will enhance fire-fighting capabilities besides reducing the response time and minimising losses to property due to fire incidences

At present all hydrants are connected through the main water distribution lines. This adversely hits effective fire-fighting due to insufficient water supply during emergencies as there is a significant drop in the water pressure. It also hits regular water usage for households and commercial purposes.

“A project worth Rs 2.84 crore has been approved at the meeting of the state-level project appraisal committee headed by the Principal Secretary in November. The detailed project report is being prepared and it will be placed before the technical committee for final approval,” said Solan MC Commissioner Zaffar Iqbal.

A dedicated water supply was direly required for Solan city as incidences of fire-fighting operations being hit due to unavailability of adequate water from the hydrants have been reported in the past.

In a bid to identify the shortcoming, the Home Guards Department, which oversees fire-fighting operations, had conducted an audit of the available resources in 2021 where shortage of dedicated water tankers and absence of fire hydrants at key places had emerged as the key areas of concern. Absence of dedicated water pipe lines and non-functional hydrants were found to have reduced the efficiency of fire-fighting operations in Solan city cited the audit report.

Out of the 26 fire hydrants, four were found non-functional at Old DC office and Sunny Side. In a bid to ramp up the facilities, the MC officials had been asked to ensure round-the-clock water availability from a dedicated pipeline.

These laxities would be addressed by this project which would enhance fire-fighting capabilities besides reducing the response time and minimizing losses to the property due to fire incidences. It will also enhance the safety of the public.

A period of six months would be required to lay the pipes for which the city’s existing water infrastructure and fire hydrant locations for laying the dedicated water supply line have already been examined by the civic body staff. A detailed design and engineering plan to ensure optimal water pressure, flow and accessibility has also been prepared in the preliminary project report.

#Solan