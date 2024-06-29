Solan university, forest institute sign MoU to boost skill development

Solan, June 28
Shoolini Institute of Life Sciences and Business Management (SILB), Solan, today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Himalayan Forest Research Institute (HFRI), Shimla, under the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE).
Sustainable future
The objective of the collaboration is to create a sustainable and prosperous future for the region by focussing on environmental conservation, biotechnology and health and wellness.
The MoU was signed by HFRI director incharge Sandeep Sharma and SILB director Shalini Sharma. It will help establish joint research projects, exchange scientific knowledge and collaborate on research initiatives to address critical environmental and scientific challenges.
Skill development programmes will also be undertaken, encompassing comprehensive training programmes to prepare a highly skilled workforce for the industries in the region. Promotion of biotechnology and life sciences industries through academic and practical advancements will also be in focus. This partnership promises to make significant contributions to societal progress and economic development in the region.
