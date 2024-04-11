Solan varsity makes mark in QS rankings

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 10

In the latest edition of the QS World University Rankings by subject, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences was ranked in the 401-450 band in Environmental Sciences globally, and the number one private university in India (13th overall), 551-600 in Chemistry and 601-650 in Biological Sciences globally, and number five joint private university in India (18th joint overall).

The university made its debut in two subjects this year — environmental sciences and biological sciences — while chemistry was listed for the second time.

Shoolini University chancellor PK Khosla said the achievement was the result of the hard work put in by the faculty, researchers, and students of the university. Shoolini University vice-chancellor Atul Khosla said he was proud of the institution’s performance in the QS World University Rankings by subject-2024.

“The remarkable achievements in environmental sciences, chemistry, and biological sciences underscore our unwavering commitment to sustainability, environment, water, and energy,” the VC said.

